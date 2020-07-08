Bandipora: BJP Leader & His Family Killed In Terror Attack; 10 PSOs Arrested

On Wednesday, July 8, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father Bashir and brother Umar were attacked by unidentified terrorists outside their residence. While the family had a security cover of 10 PSOs, none of them were around when the dastardly incident took place. As per reports, their residence is very close to the Bandipora Police Station. Subsequently, the BJP leader and his family succumbed to their injuries. All of the aforesaid PSOs have been arrested by the police.

Terrorists fired upon BJP leader Wasim Bari outside his shop near Bandipur police station at around 9 pm today. In the firing, his brother Umar Sultan and father Bashir also got injured. More details awaited: Sources #JammuKashmir — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

Political leaders react to attack

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav confirmed this development. Writing on Twitter, he said, "Shocked and saddened by the killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to the family". Meanwhile, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned this murderous terror attack. He extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased. Moreover, he lamented that mainstream political workers were still being targeted.

Omar Abdullah wrote, "Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries & their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated."

Shocked and saddened by d killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari’s father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to d family. pic.twitter.com/Lds8U3x9bW — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) July 8, 2020

