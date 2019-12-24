Mamata Banerjee Pens Down A Letter To Opposition Leaders For Collective Action Against CAA

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote a letter to the leaders of all the opposition parties in the Centre and called for united action against the ruling party against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. She has requested the leaders like DMK President MK Stalin and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to come together on one platform to protest CAA. She has also alleged the ruling party of suppressing dissent by using “state machinery and brute force”.

Mamata Banerjee’s letter to opposition leaders

Expressing the gravity and seriousness over the prevailing situation, Mamata Banerjee in her letter to the opposition leaders said, “Today, I write this letter to you with grave worries. In my mind, the citizens of this country irrespective caste and creed, particularly the women and children farmers, workers and members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities are in the grip of fear and panic for the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC. The situation is very serious.”

“Today, more than ever, we need to rise against this draconian regime in a united manner. I sincerely and earnestly request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this non-concerted and united manner; let us create peace and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the centre and save India's democratic soul,” she added.

DMK protests

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam along with their 11 allies and several other organisations held a massive protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, December 23, in Chennai. The rally was led by DMK party president MK Stalin. Additionally, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram was also seen raising slogans with DMK party cadre. This comes after the police denied permission to DMK and its allies to hold a rally in the city, however, the Madras High Court on Sunday declined to stay the rally.

Mamata Banerjee’s call for unity

Further in her letter Mamata Banerjee asserted for united action against the ruling party. She said, “Already, protests are being organized at various places by Opposition parties, wherever they have a meaningful presence. I appeal to all of you that at this juncture, let us all work together. Opposition unity must be on one platform. The ruling party is bulldozing this democratic movement by using state machinery and brute force. Leaders of Opposition are not being allowed to even visit disturbed areas. A delegation from AITC was stopped at the Lucknow Airport when they attempted to visit UP to be with the aggrieved people.”

“The youth and students have risen against and are facing the barbaric and brute force of the Centre. The entire world is watching us, let us all rise to save India of our forefathers and founders Let us all meet and chalk out a concerted plan to protest and save our democracy,” she added.

