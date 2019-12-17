Jamia Violence: Supriya Sule Seeks 'thorough inquiry' In Police Action

NCP MP Supriya Sule while talking to the media asserted that there should be a thorough inquiry into the clash between the students and police in Delhi. She said that she has never seen anything of this sort before and it is very “unfortunate” that such an incident took place. She also claimed that all of this is the responsibility of the Union Home Ministry as the Delhi police reports to the Centre.

Supriya Sule on violence in JMI University

While talking about the violence that erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, Supriya Sule held the Union Home Ministry responsible for police action. She said, “It is very sad that Delhi police reports to the Central government and not the Delhi government. So, it comes under the Union Home Ministry and they are responsible for the police’s action in the national capital. It is very unfortunate that this government is only into election and advertisement, they don’t have the time to stand with the common man. They only work from election to election”.

Read: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE updates: PM Modi warns against 'rumor-mongering & falsehoods'

Sule also stressed that there should be a probe into this case. She said, “Today Delhi’s common man feels very insecure and it is very unfortunate. There should be a thorough inquiry into the lathi charge done by police on the students. I was watching the incident on the TV, I saw the police attacking students. I have never seen this happen before there should definitely be an inquiry into this.”

Read: "Look at 'bravery' of Delhi police": Prashant Kishor slams for violence against students

Anti-CAA protests by students

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country on Sunday. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia University claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

Read: Assam protests: Police firing death toll rises to four amid anti-CAB demonstrations

After the student and police clash, a few students were detained. The Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital. Some Congress leaders including Arvinder Singh Lovely, Choudhary Mateen Ahmed, and Shoaib Iqbal reached friends colony police station to meet detained Jamia students.

Read: Ram Madhav hails CJI for 'using his moral authority' to contain anti-CAA violence