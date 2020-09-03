Bangalore Metro To Resume Operations From Sept 7 With Trains Available At Peak Hours Only

Bangalore Metro is set to start operations in a graded manner from September 7, where the train services will only be available on the Purple line between Byappanahalli and Mysore Road for three hours each in the morning and evening peak hours.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has informed that trains will operate between 8 am-11 am and 4.30 pm-7.30 pm with a frequency of 5 minutes to cater to the needs of the commuters during the peak hour.

READ: IndiGo Transports 2 Bags Of Plasma From Bengaluru To Srinagar For COVID-19 Patient

Metro rail services to resume from Sept 7. Trains will operate between 8am-11am and 4.30pm-7.30pm with a frequency of 5 minutes. From 11th Sept, trains will operate on both lines from 7am to 9pm: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Green line to start on Sept 9

The BMRCL added that the services on the Green Line between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli will begin on September 9 with the same time table with three hours each in the morning and evening peak hours.

According to the reports, the near-normal operations will start from September 11, when the train services will commence at 7 am and close at 9 pm. Moreover, the frequency of the train will be at an interval of 5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during the non-peak hours. No tokens will be issued and travellers carrying smart cards with online payment systems will be allowed.

READ: Karnataka Authority Tells Bengaluru Metro To Remove Hindi Signages; Use Kannada & English

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the metro services will be functional in a graded manner from September 7 across the country and passengers will have to follow safety measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The minister further added that the metro stations falling under containment zones will remain closed as services resume. He added that wearing face masks is mandatory during travel in the metro and at the metro stations.

READ: VHP Demands "harsh Punishment" For Bengaluru Rioters

READ: Karnataka State Chief DK Shivakumar Threatens Bengaluru Top Cop; Calls Him 'BJP Agent'