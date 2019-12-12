Bangladesh Government Issues First Response After Parliament Passes CAB

In its first official reaction to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament, Bangladesh dispelled the notion that minorities faced persecution in the country. The Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen was responding to the remarks made by several MPs in the Parliament, where they recollected the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Maintaining that there was “exemplary” communal harmony in Bangladesh, Momen hinted that CAB was an internal issue of India. Furthermore, he expressed hope that India would not take steps affecting the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Read: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen On 3-day Visit To India For Indo-Pacific Region Talks

Dr AK Abdul Momen, Bangladesh Min of Foreign Affairs says,“There are a very few countries where communal harmony is as good as in Bangladesh. If he (Home Min Amit Shah) stayed in Bangladesh for few months, he would see exemplary communal harmony in our country": Bangladesh media pic.twitter.com/TGpTDeYahu — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Read: Salman Khan- Katrina Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Former Shares Million-dollar Pic

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh says,"They (India) have many problems within their country. Let them fight among themselves. That does not bother us. As a friendly country, we hope that India will not do something that affects our friendly relationship":Bangladesh media https://t.co/a0QiZ1V0gk — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019

Read: Human Rights Watch Says Bangladesh Denying Education To Rohingya Child Refugees

Rajya Sabha clears CAB

The Bill seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality. While the CAB was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, the Upper House of the Parliament cleared the Bill on Wednesday by a majority of 125-105.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Bangladesh Court Jails Three Prople Over Deadly Crash That Sparked Major Protests In 2018