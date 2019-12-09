Salman Khan- Katrina Meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Former Shares Million-dollar Pic

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif met the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheik Hasina. The two of them were in the state to perform at the inauguration ceremony of Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL). On that note, Salman shared a million-dollar picture and wrote, "Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honor to have met such a beautiful lady . . . @katrinakaif."

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular duos on screen. They have been widely appreciated and loved for their acting performance together. The two were even rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time. Salman and Katrina have featured together in more than ten films together.

One of the recent movies, Salman-Katrina did together is Bharat. The movie released on June 5, 2019. Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif is seen in the lead roles in the movie. The budget of the movie is ₹ 2,40,00,00,000 and the net gross of the movie is ₹ 1,97,34,50,000. Apart from this, they starred in Partner, Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, and Tiger Zina Hai

The biggest hit of the duo, Tiger Zinda Hai is the second installment of the movie Ek Tha Tiger. The movie released on December 22, 2017. The story is about a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses who are held hostage in Iraq by a terrorist organisation. With a budget of ₹ 2,10,00,00,000, the net gross of the collection is ₹ 3,39,00,00,000. Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya released on July 15, 2005. The movie features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is a story about a guy who is in love with a girl but lied to her that he is already married. It is a comedy of errors with the added spice of romance. This directorial of David Dhawan earned a total net gross of ₹ 25, 68,50,000 with a budget of ₹15,00,00,000.

