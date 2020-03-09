Bangladesh Postpones Mujibur Rahman's Centenary Ceremony After Detecting 3 COVID-19 Cases

After detecting three Coronavirus cases, Bangladesh on Sunday announced the postponing of the centenary ceremony of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which was scheduled from March 17. According to reports, chief coordinator of the “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee” Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury announced that the rally will be held later this year.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was scheduled to visit Dhaka on March 17 to attend the inaugural ceremony of the celebrations at the National Parade Square, has cancelled his visit due to the Coronavirus outbreak, stated sources.

Coronavirus cases in India

According to recent reports, the confirmed Coronavirus-positive cases in India has reached to 39 after five more cases were detected in Kerala recently. As per Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, out these, 16 were Italian nationals. They have been sent to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) quarantine facility in Chhawla. Following this, two more cases have come to light, including an employee of Paytm.

The total detected cases also include six family members of the Delhi man who was infected with coronavirus who were also tested positive for the virus that has killed more than 3,000 people globally so far.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest reports, 22 new deaths in China due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll to over 3,119. There were 40 new cases nationwide, the National Health Commission said, with most in Hubei, the central province at the epicentre of the outbreak. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel coronavirus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

