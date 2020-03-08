Women's Day: PM Modi Interacts With Nari Shakti Awardees At Delhi Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' awardees at his official residence at New Delhi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. He was accompanied by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and MoS Debasree Chaudhuri. The meeting was held on the occasion of International Women's Day.

During his interaction with the women, PM Modi said, "When you started your work, you must have done it as a mission or to do something valuable in life or would have just gone with the flow. It must have not been for reward but today you've become an inspiration for others."

Centre's 'SheInspiresUs' campaign

Last Monday evening, PM Modi declared that he intends to give up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. He declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives. He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people.

Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag.

From common people to famous personalities including political leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal have tweeted under the hashtag #SheInspiresUS.

