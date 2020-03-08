Coronavirus: PM Modi Directs Officials To Identify Places For Quarantine Facilities

As the number of Coronavirus cases in India rises sharply, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care as he reviewed the deadly virus situation on Saturday. The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for advanced and adequate planning which is required for managing this infectious disease.

PM Modi further addressed the work done by the concerned department so far and stated that India needs to be prepared for the virus which is escalating.

"All departments should work in convergence and action should be initiated for creating awareness about the disease and the precautions should be taken," the Prime Minister was quoted saying in an official statement.

The Prime Minister further advised people to avoid mass gatherings as much as possible and not pay heed to rumours.

"I appeal to my fellow countrymen to stay away from rumours regarding coronavirus. We need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard," PM Modi added.

