Bar Council Of India Appreciates PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' Call, Extends Support

Bar Council of India (BCI) has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'Janta curfew' and stated that they will be supporting the decision. The Council has also asked the citizens to support the move.

BCI supports decision

"We need to follow the path shown by our Prime Minister Modi ji during the address to the nation on March 19, 2020. He has appealed for social isolation and distancing. He has advised all of us not to step out of our homes unless it is unavoidable," said BCI Chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra.

"We have to prevent the spread of the infectious disease at all costs. By now, we all know we have to wash our hands with soap and sanitize our hands for a minimum of 20 seconds before touching our face. Further, we have to wear masks for safety. The key is to break the chain/flow of the virus which has its own life span of a certain number of hours on various surfaces." Manan Kumar Mishra added.

At least 270 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with four reported deaths. The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flights will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, addressed the nation over the coronavirus outbreak and asked the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks. He also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

Globally, more than 11,400 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicenter being China. The virus has infected around 2,76,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

