BBC Show Gets Photobombed By Dog Riding On Bike, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

Tom Brook's ending monologue of the episode of Talking Movies for BBC was shot in an autorickshaw In India. During the last moments, a white dog riding pillion on a bike entered the screen and took the spotlight all for himself. In the video that is being shared on the internet the dog can be seen balancing on two legs with its front paws on the shoulder of the rider.

The video quickly went viral, the video was shared by Twitter user Tim Kimber who shared it with the caption that it was the most Indian photobomb ever.

Watch the video below:

This is the most Indian photo bomb 😂 pic.twitter.com/dtAcmByofW — Tim Kimber (@Tim_Kimber) December 1, 2019

Of course, the internet lost their minds after seeing the video and has a lot to say about it.

That gave me a much needed laugh! Thanks😀👍 — Donna (@Bogarte7) December 8, 2019

At 16 seconds, you will be happy! — Luigi Exculpatory Scardoffi (@Luigi_Scardoffi) December 8, 2019

Similar incident

In a similar incident, pictures of a cat carelessly riding a bike took Twitter by storm. The pictures show a cat riding on the pillion seat of a bike as a man drives the bike in the middle of a busy street. The cat barely looked afraid or anxious. The location where the pictures were clicked is not certain but the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority logo in the background, as well as the partially visible licence plate, suggests that the bike-riding cat is from Mumbai.

This is so dope man I wish I could trust my cat as much. pic.twitter.com/gufOKl2whj — Weeb 💜🍍 (@dhrutzpah) November 27, 2019

In another incident, when the Motor Vehicle Act was amended in Delhi a picture of a dog wearing a helmet, tickled the funnybones of many netizens, leading to some very funny memes. Some commentators jokingly stated that the new and tough traffic rules had pushed the dog's owner into following the laws down to the last detail which means even making the four-legged friend wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Twitter called it 'Delhi police ka khauf'.

