Before Shiv Sena Landed Up, MNS Wrote To PM Demanding Change In Karachi Sweets' Name

It has turned out that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had also raised objections regarding the name of the famous Karachi Sweets in Bandra and has written to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah about the same, even as its rival Shiv Sena appears to have had the same idea.

In a letter dated Wednesday, MNS sent a legal notice to Karachi bakery for using Karachi in the name of the bakery while also placing the demand for all boxes shipping Karachi Bakery products from Hyderabad to Maharashtra to have instructions in Marathi.

MNS' letter to the PM and the Home Minister comes to light amid a Shiv Sena neta serving an ultimatum to a Karachi Sweets outlet in Mumbai to change its name to something 'not related to Karachi'.

In its letter, MNS pointed out that Pakistan was harbouring terrorists and was involved in numerous ceasefire violations aimed at disrupting the unity and integrity of India, thereby killing a lot of Indian soldiers. It also noted that Pakistan had illegally occupied parts of Kashmir.

READ | Shiv Sena Neta Gives Karachi Sweets' Owner Deadline To Change Its Name; 'I Hate This Name'

MNS raises objections with Karachi Bakery

READ | Amit Shah Likely To Meet Rajinikanth On Nov 21 Chennai Visit In Run Up To Tamil Nadu Polls

We have a strong problem with Karachi'

In a video which is going viral on social media, Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar is seen asking the owner of Karachi Sweets in Mumbai's Bandra West to change the name of the shop to something "which is not related to Karachi". The MNS-turned-Sena leader told the shop owner that "you will have to do it and we are giving you time."

"You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow - whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything but in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name (Karachi) means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name," Nitin Nandgaonkar said.

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'.



"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaokar in video. pic.twitter.com/PfmM4B65ac — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

READ | AIADMK Fires Warning To BJP Over 'Vetrivel Yatra' Ahead Of Amit Shah's Tamil Nadu Visit

READ | KCR Eyes Mega Anti-BJP Front: Pawar, Stalin, HDK, Mamata & Others Invited For Meeting