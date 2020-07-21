Bengal Adopts Twice A Week Statewide Lockdown As Coronavirus Cases Surge; Details Here

The West Bengal government on Tuesday issued an official order detailing the dates, time, and guidelines for the complete lockdown twice a week till July 31, amid rising coronavirus cases. This lockdown is in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones.

In the current week, July 23 (Thursday) and July 25 (Saturday), and July 29 (Wednesday) in the next week will be observed as a complete lockdown. On these days, the lockdown will remain in effect from 6 am to 10 pm.

"In view of the current situation of the spread of COVID 19, it is felt necessary to enforce stricter lockdown measures. It is hereby notified that statewide lockdown shall be observed on Thursday, 23 July 2020; Saturday, 25 July 2020, and Wednesday, 29 July 2020 from 6 am to 10 pm on each day," read an official order.

Here are the guidelines:

During the lockdown on the aforesaid days all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport and all activities not covered under exceptions as below shall remain closed:

Health services including the movement of health personnel/patients by public and private transport

Medicine shops and pharmacies

Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire, and emergency services

Electricity, water and conservancy services

Continuous process industries and Industries with in-house workers

Agriculture operations; Tea Garden operations in the field

Intrastate and interstate movement of goods

E-Commerce; Capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI

The order reiterated strict adherence to norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol by citizens. It further states that the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am except for the above mentioned essential and emergency activities.

Coronavirus outbreak

West Bengal recorded a new high of 2,282 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally in the state to 44,769, the health department said on Monday. At least 35 people succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 1,147, it said. The number of active cases climbed to 17,204. Altogether 1,535 people have been discharged from hospitals since Sunday evening, improving the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state to 59.01%, the department said in its bulletin.

