WB CM Mamata Banerjee Claims Big Numbers For Minority Scholarship

General News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apprised that her government has distributed scholarships to over 2.03 crore minority students in the state

Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apprised that her government has distributed scholarships to over 2.03 crore minority students in the state. In a tweet to mark the Minority Rights Day, CM Banerjee claimed that the increase in such scholarships have been almost 24 times.

READ | Mamata Snubs Governor, Skips Meet Over Violence

Mamata Banerjee was not the only one to tweet on the occasion. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the official handle of the Congress Party also tweeted their message. Congress took a dig at the ruling BJP government in the Centre, saying that this day is necessary to remind the government of minority rights and prohibition of discriminiation under Article 15 of the Constitution.

READ | Mamata Banerjee To Hold Two More Rallies Against Citizenship Law

READ | Mamata Banerjee Fear-mongers Over NRC, Claims '30 People Committed Suicide' In West Bengal

Minorities Rights Day

Minorities Rights Day is celebrated by the National Commission for Minorities in India which focuses on the religious harmony, respect, and better understanding of all minorities’ communities. United Nations on 18 December, 1992 adopted and broadcast the Statement on the individual's Rights belonging to religious or Linguistic National or Ethnic Minorities. The announcement made by the United Nations highlights the cultural, religious linguistic and national identity of the minorities that shall be respected, preserved, and protected by the states and within individual territories. The UN also stated that it is also the responsibility of the respective governments to improve the conditions of minorities and spread awareness about their national, linguistic, religious, and cultural identity.

READ | Mamata Banerjee's Protest March Enters Its Second Day

