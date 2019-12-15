The Debate
Bengal Guv Calls Anti-CAA Advertisements 'unconstitutional', Hopes CM Would Take Them Down

General News

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the anti-CAA ads in the state; calls them unconstitutional and criminal use of public funds

Jagdeep Dhankar

Apart from the North-East, which continues to sizzle after days of chaos over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), violent stirs against the Citizenship Act have also rocked several parts of West Bengal. Over the past two days, angry mobs have torched public buses, railway stations and vandalised public property. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the vandalism and spoke tough against anyone who resorts to violence.

Bengal Governor had made an appeal to the people of the state, to maintain peace and lend a helping hand to ones in distress. He further expressed hope that the government advertisements assuring that the Act will not be implemented in West Bengal will be withdrawn at the earliest. Calling the advertisements unconstitutional, the Governor said that they are "criminal use of public funds". 

READ | West Bengal: Amid CAA Row, Mamata Banerjee Says, 'violence Will Not Be Tolerated'

READ | Dhankhar Urges Mamata To Show Her Allegiance To The Constitution, TMC Fumes

West Bengal against CAA

West Bengal witnessed increasing violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since Friday which expanded to more places on Saturday. Angry mobs in various districts torched buses, trains and railway stations, vandalized public property and obstructed roads and railway tracks, bringing the state to a halt. 

READ | Anti-CAA Protesters Obstruct Key Highways In West Bengal, Start 'picnic' After Blockade

The protests have put railway services in danger. The EMU local train services on the Howrah-Kharagpur section of South Eastern Railway resumed on Saturday evening after remaining stranded for 10 hours. The Eastern Railway has cancelled nine express and four long-distance passenger trains which were scheduled to exercise on Sunday. The South Eastern Railway also cancelled one express along with some passenger trains for the day. Some long-distance passenger trains also faced the same action.

Rahul Sinha blames Chief Minister

Accusing Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators of being behind the ongoing mayhem and arson in several parts of West Bengal, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Saturday said the party will seek the imposition of President's Rule in the state if the situation continues. Sinha blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "appeasement policies", which, he claimed, has led to the current situation in West Bengal.

READ | BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha: 'West Bengal Is Burning Because Of TMC'

(With inputs from ANI)

