West Bengal's Health Secretary Transferred Amid Pitched Covid Battle, Political Slugfest

West Bengal Health Secretary Vivek Kumar was transferred from the Department of Health and made the Principal Secretary in the state government's Environment Department on Tuesday. Transport secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam will be the new Health Secretary.

The reshuffle comes amidst massive criticism that the Mamata Banerjee led government is facing over the handling of the coronavirus situation in the state. Unity among all political corridors was seen to level allegations on the state, especially when it came to the discrepancies between the data provided by them and the Central government.

Tuesday's order read, "The Governor is pleased to appoint Vivek Kumar, presently posted as Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department as Principal Secretary Environment Department vice Prabhat Kumar Mishra until further order. This is issued in the interest of public service,”

An immediate reshuffle between departments happened just after the transfer of the former health secretary was announced. Transport secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam was transferred to take over as the new Health Secretary after the former's order. The 1990 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre was posted as principal secretary of the Health Department in December 2019.

