Bengal To Reopen Religious Places From June 1, 10 People To Be Allowed Inside At A Time

As the fourth phase of lockdown nears an end, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has informed that the state will allow religious places to reopen from June 1. However, only 10 people will be allowed in the premises at a time. The Bengal Chief Minister has also instructed all religious places to sanitize the premise before reopening.

Addressing the media on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "Temples, Churches, Gurdwaras and Mosques to be open with 10 people only at a time from tomorrow."

Banerjee also warned that if the religious places are crowded, then the government will be forced to shut them down. Additionally, the Chief Minister also announced that all private, public and government offices can reopen from June 8. Meanwhile, from June 1 onwards, tea and jute mills can operate with 100 per cent workforce.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Meets HM To Decide On Lockdown Extension; Cases At 1,65,799

Reflecting upon the damage caused Cyclone Amphaan, Banerjee highlighted that 6 crore people have been affected. She informed that individual beneficiaries are being provided with Rs 20,000 - 1 lakh digitally. She further informed that 98 lives have been lost due to the super cyclone and a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs has been provided to their kin, while Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the kin of a fireman who died.

READ | 6 More People Die Due To COVID-19 In West Bengal; 183 Fresh Cases Take Tally To 4,192

West Bengal to reopen schools

Earlier, West Bengal Education Minister had hinted about reopening of schools even as Coronavirus cases are on the rise. Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that West Bengal state-run schools are likely to open on June 30 but students would attend classes on alternate days in order to observe social distancing norms.

"The schools will be asked to follow an alternate model and the department will ensure that classes take place adhering to social distancing norms," he said.

Asked to elaborate on the "alternate model", he said that detailed information will be issued later. Chatterjee added that the state administration would ask private educational institutes may or may not follow the same timetable.

READ | Railways Asks Uddhav Govt To Break Shramik Train Deadlock With Mamata's West Bengal Admin

READ | Cyclone Amphan Damages Hotels In Coastal West Bengal