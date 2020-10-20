Bengaluru Judge Hearing Sandalwood Drugs & DJ Halli Riots Cases Gets Explosive-laced Mail

A bomb scare was sparked in Bengaluru after a magistrate received explosive items attached to a letter, demanding the release of the accused in the Sandalwood drug case and the DJ Halli riots case. An NDPS judge in Bengaluru who is hearing the Sandalwood drugs case received a letter from Tumakuru with wired bomb-like materials.

The sender threatened to carry out blasts if Sandalwood drug case accused actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were not released from custody. The miscreants also demanded the release of “innocent people” accused in the DJ Halli riots case that struck the city in August this year.

The parcel containing the suspicious material and the threat letter was found in the premises of the court hall in Bengaluru. A staff member opened the parcel and alerted the police after noticing a detonator-like substance in it. The cops, along with the bomb squad, rushed to the spot and recovered the substance.

The letter was sent to the police commissioner, the joint commissioner as well as DCP crime. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said a case has been registered and the investigation is on to find out the source of the letter.

The police are contemplating providing security to the judge in the wake of the bomb threat. The police also suspect that it could be an act of mischief mongers to create a fear psychosis.

The cops are analysing CCTV camera footage and inquiring with the court security and housekeeping staff to ascertain if they had noticed anything suspicious.

Sandalwood drug case

The Central Crime Branch is investigating a drug abuse case after the arrest of three people hailing from Bengaluru, who were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers last month. Over 15 people have been arrested in this case including Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Thonse, and a few foreigners. A few key accused in the case, including former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva are on the loose.

Bengaluru riots case

On August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A mob of more than 1000 people gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen over a communal social media post. Hundreds of people including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence. The rioters also torched many police and private vehicles, damaged the house and looted the belongings of MLA Murthy and those of his sister.

So far, more than 340 persons have been arrested on charges of arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. The police have also accused former Congress mayor Sampath Raj of allegedly instigating the mob in its chargesheet.

