DK Shivakumar Rubbishes Congress Involvement In Bengaluru Riots, Blames BJP Government

After two Congress corporators were named as accused in the Bengaluru riots chargesheet, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday claimed that this was a 'conspiracy' by the BJP government in the state. He alleged that this was an attempt to cover their own failure. Maintaining that his party stands by its corporators, Shivakumar revealed that Congress will legally challenge the charges against them.

The chargesheet was filed by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the large-scale violence that broke out in the DJ Halli and KG Halli areas of Bengaluru in August 2020. The 850-page chargesheet names 52 persons as the accused and contains more than 30 eyewitness accounts. Congress corporators- former Mayor Sampath Raj and Zakir Hussain have been mentioned as accused number 51 and 52 respectively. As per sources, the police alleged that Congress leaders along with SDPI instigated the Bengaluru riots. The chargesheet has been prepared on the basis of video and technical evidence.

The Bengaluru violence

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A mob of more than 1000 people gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, more than 340 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city. On August 17, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government would assess the damages caused to public and private property and recover the costs from the culprits.

