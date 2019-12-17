Bengaluru Man Orders IPhone 11 Pro On Flipkart, Gets Fake Phone Instead

A man in Bengaluru has reportedly received a fake iPhone 11 Pro after ordering from Flipkart. Bengaluru-based engineer Rajani Kant Kushwah ordered a 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 Pro on Flipkart. He also made the entire payment of Rs 93,900 online. But when he received the phone, it was not the iPhone 11 Pro but a fake iPhone with a sticker of iPhone11 Pro triple camera setup pasted on the phone’s back.

Fake lenses and OS

As per reports, the fake smartphone had the entire rear camera module and the camera lenses highlighted by a silver lining. Whereas in the real iPhone 11 Pro, the rear camera module smoothly blends with the phone’s back. Moreover, the phone that he received did not even run on iOS, the engineer claimed. It rather had android apps mixed along with it. Yet Flipkart has assured Kiswah to get him a genuine product soon. The image of the counterfeit phone has since been going viral on the internet.

Bengaluru man orders Apple iPhone 11 Pro from Flipkart, gets fake phone instead https://t.co/iEAGNqORCX pic.twitter.com/FpDOXoH3hG — Vineet kumar (@Vincentkvbr) December 14, 2019

Other fake products

This incident is not the first of its kind. Many customers have reported incidents where they have not received the product which they ordered. They have reportedly received detergent, soap, stones or even a brick when they ordered a phone and especially an iPhone. An online buyer in Kannur, Kerala ordered a camera valued Rs 27,500 and was delivered a box of tile. Likewise, a customer in Mumbai ordered an iPhone 8 and was delivered detergent instead of an iPhone last year. The digital selling platforms have said that they are trying to weed out such problems but it persists.

