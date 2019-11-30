Realme 5s Phone To Go On Sale On Flipkart Tomorrow At 12pm; Stay Tuned

Realme 5s had their first sale on Flipkart on November 29, 2019, and next sale will be held on November 30, 2019. The budget smartphone from Oppo packs a quad rear camera setup of 48MP+ 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. The front camera is a 13MP for selfies. The battery of the phone is 5,000mAh which will last at least 1 and a half-day or more. The phone comes with a diamond pattern design with a glossy finish which Realme calls a holographic colour effect. It will run on the latest android version Pie and is expected to get an update when Android comes with the upcoming version. Realme also tweeted about their sale recently.

ALSO READ | Nokia Smart TV India Launch Set For Dec 5, 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD Panel & JBL Audio In Tow

“The realme 5S offers solid performance for its price.” -@91mobiles

It comes with:

-48MP AI Quad Camera

-5000mAh Battery

-Snapdragon 665 AIE

Starting at ₹9999 in realme #BlackFridaySale today 12 PM on @Flipkart & https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxvhttps://t.co/L5nalLkylE pic.twitter.com/J1PRTe3EuX — realme (@realmemobiles) November 29, 2019

ALSO READ | Oppo K3 Slated For Price Cut Along With Other Major Smartphones During Amazon Freedom Sale

Flipkart Sale

Realme 5s is available at no-cost EMI on Flipkart and it also has various benefits up to ₹ 7,000 from Reliance Jio. The customers buying the smartphone will also get different bank offers, including a 10% cashback for HDFC Bank debit cardholders, 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 % additional discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The phone features a dual nano sim card. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3+. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It offers up to 128GB of internal storage and you can further expand that via a microSD card up to 256GB. So, if you want to upgrade your phone into a new phone then you should consider buying this device as it is on sale and at its best price on Flipkart.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Arriving On December 10 With Dual Punch-hole Display

ALSO READ | Realme X50 Will Be Realme’s First 5G Phone, Near Full-screen Design Teased