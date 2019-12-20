The Debate
Bengaluru Man's Query To The City Police On Section 144 Will Leave You In Splits

General News

People were left in hysterics after reading a wacky reply of a man to the Bengaluru city police's tweet on prohibitory orders being imposed in the city

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bengaluru

Netizens were left in hysterics after reading a reply to the Bengaluru city police's tweet on Section 144 being imposed in the city which managed to bring some comic relief in the mostly bleak comment section. In a wacky reply, a twitter user asked if the prohibitory orders in the city would mean a 'dry day' as well. 

 

"Will it be a dry day tomorrow?" His tweet which managed to receive over 600 likes read.

What was even funnier was that this curious question received the Bengaluru city police's response who assured him of 'normalcy' in that matter. "Everything will run normal," Bengaluru Police wrote. 

Seems like all plans went his way and he even thanked the Bengaluru Police for 'making his day' with a bouquet emoji! 

This is not the first time that Twitter has managed to get some peculiar and funny replies from Police accounts. Here are some of the wacky memes used by Mumbai police, raising awareness with a twist. 

Recently, Indians managed to even garner in comical responses from international Police departments. The Salem Police Department in the US gave a shoutout to their namesake in India after being repeatedly tagged, receiving angry tweets from Indians who wanted to unleash their fury on the Salem Police in Tamil Nadu instead. 

Published:
