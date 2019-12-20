Bengaluru Man's Query To The City Police On Section 144 Will Leave You In Splits

Netizens were left in hysterics after reading a reply to the Bengaluru city police's tweet on Section 144 being imposed in the city which managed to bring some comic relief in the mostly bleak comment section. In a wacky reply, a twitter user asked if the prohibitory orders in the city would mean a 'dry day' as well.

Will it be a dry day tomorrow? 🤔 — Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019

"Will it be a dry day tomorrow?" His tweet which managed to receive over 600 likes read.

What was even funnier was that this curious question received the Bengaluru city police's response who assured him of 'normalcy' in that matter. "Everything will run normal," Bengaluru Police wrote.

Seems like all plans went his way and he even thanked the Bengaluru Police for 'making his day' with a bouquet emoji!

Thank you Saaaar, you made my day. 💐 — Souvik Chakraborty (@oldmonkwalking) December 18, 2019

This is not the first time that Twitter has managed to get some peculiar and funny replies from Police accounts. Here are some of the wacky memes used by Mumbai police, raising awareness with a twist.

Don't worry Mumbaikars, we have a Marauder's Map of our own to reach out to you! Just #Dial100 and we'll make sure there is #NoMischiefManaged. pic.twitter.com/a7G2JIMXtD — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 31, 2019

Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe. #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/H8SLgSBj6V — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2019

Recently, Indians managed to even garner in comical responses from international Police departments. The Salem Police Department in the US gave a shoutout to their namesake in India after being repeatedly tagged, receiving angry tweets from Indians who wanted to unleash their fury on the Salem Police in Tamil Nadu instead.

How quickly time passes. It was #ThanksgivingDay 2017 when our international dialogue started thanks to @TAAspeaks. Greetings to all in #Salem #TamilNadu from your name twins in #SalemOR #USA. pic.twitter.com/SdrBXVduQe — Salem Police Dept. (@SalemPoliceDept) November 27, 2019

