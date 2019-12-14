Funniest Meme Accounts On Instagram – Because Life Is Too Short To Be Serious!

Memes gave meme-makers a perfect platform to showcase their sense of humour and creativity. These are the latest sensations on the Internet, taking up the level of entertainment by several degrees! Let the memes spread joy and laughter in a healthy way, as some content in the memes that seem funny for few might offend others. If you are seeking for your daily dose of wit and humour, then here are 10 best Instagram accounts that have gained popularity by sharing hilarious memes.

10 Instagram Meme Accounts that will Leave You in Splits

@sarcasm_only: The page tops the list of funny Instagram accounts. Get ready for some fun and sass. The target audience of the page is mostly women. The whopping 14.1 million followers are a result of the very relatable posts shared by the page. @lmao: As the name suggests this Instagram page intends to bring the audience on the edge of the seat by making them laugh out loud. The memes are mostly in the form of images which portray daily struggles in a hilarious way. @epicfunnypage: The audience is as huge as 16.9 Million! The content range from memes to funny videos. It keeps their followers satisfied with their daily dose of memes. It is perhaps one of the best Instagram accounts that is worthy of the wait. @daquan: The content of the page covers a variety of topics. Behind the popularity of the page are the quirky captions of the images shared. It has managed to cross 13 million followers! @funnymemes: Get hooked on the funny videos and images that range from everyday life struggles to very relatable real-life problems. The images and videos are loved by 7.2 million followers. @ladbible: A well-known name among the regular Instagram users. Originally focussed on the lads or the young souls, the page has shifted its attention with the growth of followers. Now it caters to the different age groups with funny as well as inspirational videos. @betches: 6.7 million followers define the popularity of the page! Crisp, fun and unique memes are what describes the page best! @girlwithnojob: The page consists of a huge number of memes by a famous comedian. The memes manage to tickle the funny bones of this account followers. @daddyissues_: With this account, you find videos, images covering various topics. Crazy one-liners and captions have managed to raise the followers count to 4 million. @bored: Clearly for the audience who have lots of time to spare for memes. The page has managed to attract over 3 million followers with their witty memes. Now you got one of the funniest Instagram accounts to follow when bored!

The good part about most of these popular Instagram accounts is that they are updated regularly, so you get lot of funny content to consume. Many of these memes are based on current affairs or some specific themes, for which the account owners work really hard to keep the audience engaged. Keep following these to have a hearty laugh!

