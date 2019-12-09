These Bollywood Memes On The Skyrocketing Prices Of Onions Will Surely Make You LOL

As most of us are already aware of the skyrocketing prices of onions, there are some people who, amidst this, have used their creativity to make memes out of it by giving a Bollywood tadka to it. While one of the political leaders mentioned in an interview that she does not care about the hiked prices of onions because she does not consume onions, others, on social media, are busy churning out some creatively hilarious content for everyone to laugh at. The price for 1 kg onions is ₹ 120 and 'memers' have been quick to take hilarious jabs at the situation.

Bollywood trailers, movies, and dialogues have evidently become a great source for meme makers. Meme makers have taken references from Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati and Sholay, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games to create the memes.

Check out some of the memes here:

Your Mom's Reaction when you spend your whole salary to get Onion Home #OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/opJM0Znw8l — S Ravind King (@sravindking) December 5, 2019

#OnionPrices



Me trying to purchase onions .



Meanwhile my mind after seeing it's price. pic.twitter.com/kBkGC2qWft — नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) December 5, 2019

Image Courtesy: @sravindking on Twitter

