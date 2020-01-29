Bengaluru Stakes Claim As Most Traffic Congested City, 3 Other Indian Cities Follow Suit

Whether it is pollution, overcrowding or extreme weather, India always sees its name mentioned in the list, however, when it comes to traffic congestion, India seemed to take the crown with Bengaluru acquiring the highest rank in being the most traffic-congested city in the world.

READ l Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Open For One-way Traffic

Findings of the TomTom report

According to a report by TomTom Traffic Index, the Netherlands-based global provider of navigation, traffic and map products, Bengaluru, often cited as the 'silicon valley of India' beat 415 other cities across 57 countries to earn the crown title for 2019. While Manila the Philippine capital and Bogota in Colombia followed close, metropolitan cities of India namely Mumbai, Pune and Delhi were also seen staking claim in the fourth, fifth and eighth positions in the list respectively.

The ninth edition of the report which is known for providing detailed insights regarding road and traffic congestion levels in cities panning across the World, stated that the people residing in the IT hub were spending on an average, 71 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic. It also said that while the maximum traffic was faced in the city on 20th August with 103 percent, the least was experienced on 6th April with the precentage standing at 30.

READ l Bus Crew, Toll Staff Clash On Highway; Traffic Hit

An alarming situation at hand

While the IT hub being conferred the epithet of the 'most congested city in the world' is worrisome, what is even more alarming is the data presented by the TomTom report which points at the ever-increasing level of congestion in the world between the year 2018 and 2019 with only a handful of 63 cities going against the common trend and recording a decline in the level of congestion.

As per the report, high levels of congestion is often indicative of a strong economy. However one can't discount the fact that a high levels of traffic often costs the economy billions. Taking stock of the matter Ralf-Peter Schäfer, TomTom’s VP of Traffic Information said, while there is a long wait until the rising congestion can be brought under control, this should not make the policymakers indolent in doling out their responsibilities.

" They need to use all the tools available to them to analyze traffic levels and impacts, so they can make critical infrastructure decisions. Small changes in driving behaviours can make a huge difference” he added.

READ l E-Scooter Riders Of This Company Will Now Be Tracked, Notified Upon Breaking Traffic Rules