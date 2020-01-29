E-Scooter Riders Of This Company Will Now Be Tracked, Notified Upon Breaking Traffic Rules

Electric vehicle giant Lime has decided to target people riding their e-scooter that are flouting traffic rules and regularly riding on sidewalks. According to the already established rules that Lime has in place, a rider must always wear a helmet, must not double-ride and must never drink and ride.

Preventing riders from breaking rules

The company at the moment does not have a way to monitor how their riders are utilising their battery-operated vehicles and instead has decided to track the rides. Other electric vehicle companies like Bird and VeoRide use complex Artificial Intelligence (AI) to ensure that their riders follow the rules.

Lime has recently launched a pilot programme in San Jose of California on January 28 which will try to determine the ground the rider is riding the bike on in an effort to ascertain if the rider was riding on the sidewalk or not. Recorded data on the accelerometer and the scooter's speed will be used to measure vibrations. The vibrations data will then help Lime determine if the rider was on the sidewalk or the street.

Lime has also announced that if its AI algorithm determines that a rider spent more than 50 per cent of their trip on the sidewalk then they will receive a notification chastising them for not following the rules and an email will also be sent to their registered account. In the future, Lime plans on being able to pinpoint where exactly the rider went off the streets and sending that information to the rider.

Read: Singapore Targets E-scooters After Accidents Linked To Two-wheelers

Read: Ranveer Singh Takes A Ride On A Scooter While Shooting For Jayeshbhai Jordaar In Gujarat

Recently, Singapore had embraced electric scooters in a big way, but deaths and fires linked to the two-wheelers have prompted authorities to introduce tough rules that could put a brake on their runaway success. The contraptions have popped up in cities worldwide but pedestrians in many places have come to see the silent machines as menaces, and authorities have been scrambling to regulate them.

Tens of thousands flooded Singapore, becoming particularly popular among commuters and workers delivering food, but apartment fires blamed on charging devices and the death of an elderly cyclist after a September collision stoked public anger. As a result, the officials announced a ban on the trendy two-wheelers on all footpaths. To start with, most riders caught breaking the rule will be given a warning but from January, offenders face being jailed for up to three months and fined.

Read: UK: Man Becomes First Person To Be Convicted Of Drunk Driving On E-scooter

Read: CES Gadget Show: Pizza From Robots, Underwater Scooters

(with inputs from agencies)