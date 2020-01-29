The Debate
Florida Men Play UNO In Middle Of Traffic During Long Red Light, Internet Shocked

US News

Florida men block the intersection to play UNO cards during a long wait at the red light in the afternoon as the drivers and passengers watched them astonished

Florida

A group of men sat across the middle of the road in Florida playing UNO cards on a table set up in the way of traffic. The incident occurred in South Florida as the men blocked the intersection during a long wait at the signal in the afternoon long enough to have a game of cards, suggest reports.

A TikTok video of the three men has gone viral where the game appears to be going on one of the roads at Pine Island Road and Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral. In the video, the men can be seen playing the tune Crystal Dolphin by Englewood seated in the middle of the road shuffling the UNO cards as the passengers and drivers gape at them in astonishment.

Video circulated widely rendering the internet lost for words

The video which was posted by the user named Dylan, username @DriftyDilly, has been circulated widely rendering the internet lost for words. The video has over 960,000 likes and a huge array of comments flooded on it from people all across the world. The post has also been shared on twitter and has garnered a similar response.

Some users commented that it was extremely risky of the boys to sit at an intersection having a game, had the light changed to green they would’ve shouted something else in horror other than UNO. Another user commented that drivers like that made commuting in Florida a big deal. Some users joked that the traffic lights in Florida took forever to turn, and hence the game was justified. The users on TikTok were rendered aghast that the boys were not bothered about being seated in the middle of the traffic that was not gonna stop once the halt signal goes off.

