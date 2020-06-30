Karnataka Extends Lockdown; Here Are The List Of Activities Permitted & Prohibited

Following the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Saturday had announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on consecutive Sundays with effect from July 5. Therefore, the government on Tuesday also issued guidelines for the implementation of the unlock 2 in the state.

Activities Permitted -

All activities permitted outside Containment zone,

Domestic flights permitted as expanded in a calibrated manner

Online/ Distance learning shall continue

Training institutions of the state and central government will be allowed to function from July 15.

Marriages already fixed on Sundays shall be permitted

Activities Prohibited-

International Air Travel

Schools, colleges, and educational institutions to remain shut

Use of Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditorium.

Social/Political/Sports/Entertainment/Religious functions and other arge congregations.

Movement prohibited between 8 pm to 5 am except for essential services.

Containment Zones will be demarcated by the BBMP/District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Department of Health & Family Welfare with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Those Containment Zones will be notified on the websites by the Commissioner, BBMP/ respective Deputy Commissioners/concerned Departments, and information will be shared with MoHFW.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 14,000 mark on Monday with the addition of over 1,000 infections for the second consecutive day and 19 fatalities, taking the toll to 226, the health department said. The day also saw 176 patients getting discharged after recovery while 268 were undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of various designated hospitals.

