Bengaluru Violence: NIA Takes Over Investigation, Highlights Involvement Of SDPI & PFI

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency took over the probe into the large-scale violence that broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas of Bengaluru on the night of August 11, 2020. This comes after the Bengaluru Police had invoked the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA has re-registered two cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, UAPA, the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act based on the police FIRs.

The NIA has alleged that Karnataka SDPI secretary Muzamil Pasha called a meeting and directed the members of PFI and SDPI to instigate the mob and incite violence. Earlier, Pasha was arrested by the Bengaluru Police. An NIA team headed by an IG-rank officer is currently camping in Bengaluru in connection with these cases.

The Bengaluru violence

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A mob of more than 1000 people gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, more than 340 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city. Stressing that the rioters were from outside his constituency, the Congress MLA demanded security. On August 17, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government would assess the damages caused to public and private property and recover the costs from the culprits.

