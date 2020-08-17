Bengaluru Riots: UAPA Slapped On Accused, Prosecutors Appointed For Speedy Trial Says CM

Cracking down against those accused in the Bengaluru riots, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, on Monday, stated that his government will approach the Karnataka High Court to recover the costs of damages caused to public and private property from the culprits. He added that stringent action has been initiated against accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - UAPA Act. He also stated that three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases, while the SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cases rise to 2,647,664; Total tests cross 3 crore mark

Karnataka CM: 'UAPA invoked against culprits'

Our Govt has decided to assess the damages caused to public & private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli & DG Halli & recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon'ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon'ble Supreme Court order (1/3) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 17, 2020

Bengaluru riots: Ex-Cong min Roshan Baig says 'Congress patronising SDPI for 10 years'

Section 144 in area

Amid tensions in the city following deadly clashes in Bengaluru earlier this week, authorities imposed Section 144 in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on 18 August. Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Police Sandeep Patil has stated that the Police has arrested 60 more people in connection with the violence in DJ Halli and KJ Halli areas, taking the total number of arrested people to 206 including the arrest of Kaleem Pasha - husband of Congress Corporator Irshad Begum. Besides, the police informed that a total of 11 First information reports (FIRs) have been registered till now.

Prohibitory orders extended in riot-hit areas of Bengaluru

What are the Bengaluru riots?

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

Bengaluru violence: 11 FIRs registered till now, informs city police

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa promised strict action against the culprits, but the Congress has blamed the government for inaction. MLA Srinivasamurthy, whose house was burnt, demanded additional security. As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the Social Democratic Party of India leader Syed Ayaz was purportedly seen inciting violence by making inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker.