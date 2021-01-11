Bhandara Fire Incident: PM Modi Approves Ex-gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Kin Of Victims

After BJP called for a bandh in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Monday to express anguish over the death of 10 newborns in a fire which broke out at the Bhandara District General Hospital, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) later during the day informed that PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic hospital fire.

PM Modi approves ex-gratia for Bhandara victims

PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic hospital fire in Bhandara, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 11, 2021

According to the PMO release, PM Modi has approved ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Apart from this, PMO also informed that a sum of Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.

This announcement from PMO came after BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe said that the party wanted either a judicial inquiry or a probe by a retired judge into Saturday's incident. Sunil Mendhe said, "We also want a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved families." Referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's visit to the hospital earlier in the day, the MP said we had expected that he would immediately suspend the civil surgeon, doctors and other staff and order a detailed inquiry, but nothing happened.

Bhandara fire tragedy

In a tragic incident, 10 newborn children died after a fire broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra. The nurse on duty opened the Intensive Care Unit door late at night and saw a large amount of smoke in the room. He immediately informed the hospital authorities, after which a fire brigade was called. As per the SP of Bhandara district, 7 to 8 children were rescued, meanwhile, 10 children died due to suffocation caused by the fire outbreak. Civil Surgeon in Bhandara, Pramod Khandate said, "10 children have died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am today. 7 children have been rescued so far." Later, politicians across party lines visited the hospital and extended condolences.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter and directed the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to investigate into the case. State health minister Rajesh Tope announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. The state's opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis called for an immediate probe into the accident and demanded the culprits to be strictly punished while also expressing grief over the tragic accident. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered Bhandara SP to file a primary report.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and stated, "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives." Hoping for a speedy recovery of the injured children, PM Modi said that his thoughts are with all the families who have lost their children in the fire incident.

