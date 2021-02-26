Bharat Bandh: Commercial Markets To Remain Shut; Traders Protest Against Fuel Prices, GST

On Friday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have called for a day-long nationwide strike against the Goods and Services Tax (GST), fuel price hike, E-Way bill. All commercial markets are to remain shut. The traders across the country are demanding an assessment of the provisions of the GST regime.

In a statement, CAIT said that over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across the country will witness the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' to protest against some of the 'distorted amendments' made recently in the GST rules.The CAIT has announced that all commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26.

CAIT's Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said that there have been more than 950 amendments to GST in the last 4 years which increased the burden on traders. The demand is to abolish the stringent provisions of GST and simplify the process.

The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA)- an apex body of the organised road transportation companies has also come out in support of the bandh. Several farm organisations protesting the new farm laws have also decided to extend support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by transport and trade unions on February 26. The SKM appealed all farmers to join the bandh peacefully.

READ | On Petrol & Diesel Prices, RBI Governor Suggests Centre & States Hammer Out Tax Reduction

Protest at 1500 places

The CAIT reportedly said that the 'traders strike' will be organized at about 1500 places across the country including Delhi. No traders will log in to the GST portals and will submit a memorandum of their demands to the concerned authorities.

READ | Union Min Prasad Talks OTT, Social Media Guidelines; Affirms Commitment To Free Speech

What will remain shut?

According to the traders, wholesale and retail markets will remain completely closed. Shops catering to the needs of the people in residential colonies will also remain closed. All markets across the country will remain closed and there will be sit-in demonstrations in different cities of all states. Transport offices have declared no transportation activities between 6 am to 8 pm.

READ | Pakistan Remains On FATF's Grey List, Body Demands 'effective' Sanctions On Terrorists

READ | Over 1.30 Cr People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 In India So Far, Says Health Ministry