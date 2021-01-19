Bharat Biotech Issues Guideline, Advises Pregnant Or Breastfeeding Women To Avoid Covaxin

Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin', has published the fact sheet on Tuesday for the recipients to have a better understanding of the risks and benefits of the immunisation. In a word of caution, the manufacturer has advised people having fever, pregnant or breastfeeding women or those planning for pregnancy to not get themselves administered with Covaxin.

The fact sheet says, "If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, you should not get the vaccine as the effect of the vaccine has not been studied in pregnant women or nursing mothers."

The fact sheet also mentioned that those having bleeding disorders or are on a blood thinner or having any other serious health-related issues should also avoid the vaccine of Bharat Biotech. Moreover, a person with a history of high allergies, or high fever should also not take the vaccine. People who are immuno-compromised or are on medication which affects the immune system should also refrain from taking Bharat Biotech's vaccine. The manufacturer has also advised not to interchange vaccines, i.e. taking shots of different vaccines.

Whether or not Covaxin can be taken after taking a shot of another vaccine, the fact sheet read "there is no scientific information yet available on the appropriateness of the use of the Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin along with other vaccines."

Bharat Biotech in the fact sheet on Covaxin, posted in its website, stated that the clinical efficacy of the vaccine is yet to be established and is being studied in Phase 3 clinical trial and hence it is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean other precautions related to COVID- 19 need not be followed.

A severe allergic reaction may very rarely occur after getting a dose of Covaxin said the manufacturer. For this reason, the vaccine provider asks the recipients to stay at the vaccination centre for 30 minutes for monitoring of reactions if any. Difficulty in breathing, swelling of face or throat, fast heartbeat, rashes on body, dizziness and weakness, were some of the severe reactions stated by Bharat Biotech, adding that these may not be the only possible side effects. To assuage the vaccine recipients, Bharat Biotech has said that all the recipients will be followed up for a period of three months after the second dose of vaccination.

Covaxin's fact sheet

