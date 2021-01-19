India To Gift 2 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine 'Covishield' To Bangladesh On January 20

India will gift Bangladesh 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' on January 20. A special flight from India carrying the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines, locally manufactured by Serum Institute of India, would land at Shahjalal International Airport on January 20. Citing the letter by the Indian High Commission written to the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, ANI reportedly said.

Under the ministry, the health services division has issued a letter to the drug regulator, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) to take appropriate steps to administer the vaccine. The vaccines will be received and stored at DGHS facilities, such as the Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI).

Meanwhile, Zahid Maleque, Health Minister of Bangladesh said that additional storage for the COVID-19 vaccines will be provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Bangladesh had approved the procurement of 30 million doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine from India, on January 8.

Bangladesh drug regulator Directorate General of DGDA had authorised Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited to import and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine from India. In the initial six months of the first phase, Beximco will procure five million vaccine doses per month.

During foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla's visit to Bangladesh last year, it was emphasised that Bangladesh will be a priority recipient for the COVID-19 vaccine developed in India.

Bangladesh signs agreement with Serum Institute of India

In November an agreement was signed between the Bangladesh government and Serum Institute of India through which Beximco Pharma will avail 30 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is supposed to be delivered in six instalments of 50 lakh doses each.

After signing the agreement Health Minister Zahid Maleq reportedly said that the vaccine has proved safe during trials in different countries and is suitable for Bangladesh. He also informed that the government is in talks with the other countries to procure more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

