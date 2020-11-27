TMC's Mahua Moitra Slams BJP For Refusing To Engage With Farmers

Amid the ongoing farmers' protests, the Trinamool Congress has attacked the BJP. TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday slammed the Centre for refusing to engage with the agitating farmers. However, the Centre has hit back at the opposition for misleading the farmers and urged the unions for a dialogue in order to clear the air around their concerns.

'BJP refuses to engage'

Mahua Moitra took to Twitter and launched an attack on the BJP. In her tweet, she said that while the BJP can engage with China and push for de-escalation amid the ongoing border crisis, it fails to engage with the farmers of the country and instead 'wages war' on them. The TMC parliamentarian also hit out at the Centre for using all means to suppress the peaceful protests by the farmers.

China wages war on border & @BJP govt holds talks on disengagement & de-escalation



Same @BJP govt wages war on its own farmers, refuses to engage, & instead uses all force possible to prevent peaceful protests — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 27, 2020

'Centre is ready for talks'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Thursday has urged the farmer unions to call off the protests. He also stated that the Centre is open for talks. Tomar also hit out at the opposition for engaging in politics over the issue.

"Several talks have been held. We have invited them (Farmer Unions) for further talks on December 3. I would like to request all the farmer brothers and sisters that a solution will only be found through the medium of dialogue. The Central government is ready for talks with an open heart. The Farmer Unions should drop the option of protesting and come for talks. We will definitely talk and they are welcomed," the Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare said. "When the matter is regarding the farmers, there should be no politics. The parties are doing politics and misleading the farmers that they won't be benefited. They should look into their past and see what they did when they were in power or were about to contest elections. Congress should look into their manifesto and publicly accept it that they failed and then only oppose these bills," he added.

Delhi police ramps up security at city's borders

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has beefed up the deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city on Friday. Police said they will not allow the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws to enter Delhi if they reach the borders of the national capital. Traffic movement was also closed from Bahadurgarh towards Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said. In order to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, police deployment was made at NH-24, DND, Chilla Border, Tigri border, Bahadurgarh border, Faridabad border, Kalindi Kunj border and Singhu border.

