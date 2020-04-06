Bhopal Put Under Total Lockdown; Only Milk Booths & Pharmacies Allowed; Groceries Closed

After the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh besides other states, the lockdown in state's capital Bhopal has been made more stringent starting from April 6. Bhopal administration has decided to shut shops selling groceries and vegetables, while only milk booths and chemist shops will remain open from Monday onwards.

The decision comes after the city witnessed 26 positive cases on Sunday and also due to a city-based wholesaler from Karond Mandi who was tested positive for coronavirus after which the mandi has been closed down till further orders. As per the orders issued by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Bhopal Satish Kumar S, an absolute lockdown has been imposed in Bhopal district from midnight.

Of the eight cases detected in the 24 hours in the state capital, five are in the health department including the principal secretary, joint director and three doctors. One IAS officer in the health department had been quarantined on Saturday after testing positive. Overall, the number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 194 of whom 13 have died. Indore tops in the state with 128 cases.

Coronavirus in India

On the national front, India has been witnessing an alarming surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. With the nationwide lockdown in its 13th day, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 3,576, of which 83 have succumbed to the infection while 3,219 cases are still active; 274 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the state governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is fast-contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.