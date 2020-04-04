Madhya Pradesh Man Who Attended Last Rites Ceremony With 1,500 People Test COVID Positive

Increasing the COVID19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, a man who had returned from Dubai on March 17 has been tested positive. The man from Morena arrived to perform final rites of his deceased mother and has infected 11 persons with COVID-19. The man invited neighbours and his family members for the last rites ceremony of his deceased mother. He and his wife, both of whom later found to be positive for coronavirus. Then samples of people, who attended the function organised by the couple, were taken as a precautionary measure.

The government authorities sealed ward 47 of Morena where the man stays and tested the samples of 30 persons of the locality in which 10 persons of the man's family tested positive. The affected persons include men, women and children. All the patients have been admitted to the isolation wards in a hospital.

READ: PM Modi's giant appeal: 'On April 5 at 9 PM for 9 mins, challenge Coronavirus with light'

Earlier, raising concerns about spread of the novel virus journalist who attended senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's final news conference as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, tested positive. Later, FIR was lodged against him who flouted guidelines and attended presser despite her daughter being coronavirus suspect at that time. His daughter too have tested positive for the infection after which case was registered against them. As per reports, other journalists who were at the news conference where Kamal Nath announced his resignation as chief minister have been asked to self-quarantine.

READ: 3 test positive in Madhya Pradesh, COVID-19 count reaches 29

Coronavirus in India

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that there are 2322 active coronavirus cases in India, 162 cured/discharged people and 62 deaths have been reported. Recently, Nizamuddin West area of Delhi emerged as a coronavirus hotspot with health ministry confirming 647 Markaz related cases in the past two days.

READ: COVID-19: Positive cases in India reach 2301, 62% of spike due to Tablighi Jamaat

The Madhya Pradesh administration has found as many as 24 persons who attended the congregation in Markaz Nizamuddin and returned to Madhya Pradesh. The authorities have placed the 24 people under quarantine. They have been admitted to the TB Hospital in Bhopal and their samples have been sent for tests. India is currently on the eleventh day of the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

READ: Coronavirus: 24 attendees of Markaz Nizamuddin isolated & quarantined in Madhya Pradesh