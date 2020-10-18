Doordarshan Begins Live Streaming Ayodhya 'Ram Leela', To Run Till October 25

For the first time, Doordarshan will broadcast 'Ram Leela' live from the Laxman Qila in Ayodhya. It will be on air at 7 pm to 10 pm daily for the nine days of Navratri leading up to Dussehra. 'Ram Leela' live telecast will be on several government social media channels as well as on Youtube and will be available in various languages across the country.

LIVE NOW -

'Ram Leela from Ayodhya' on @DDNational & Live-Stream on our YouTube channel : https://t.co/DLD5908vxu pic.twitter.com/8GpjOE3As5 — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) October 17, 2020

Read | 'Is Maha Govt Above Law?': Ayodhya Saint Questions MVA On Reopening Of Temples; Cites UP

Watch live telecast of 'Ram Leela'

Doordarshan will live telecast 'Ram Leela' from October 17 to October 25. The live streaming of the dramatic enactment of Lord Ram's life has been organised by My Mother Foundation and Ram's Ramlila Committee in collaboration with the tourism and culture department of Uttar Pradesh Government under the leadership of State Culture Minister Neelkanth Tiwari. The UP State Culture Minister inaugurated the event which was attended by Delhi MP Pravesh Verma.

Read | CM Yogi To Witness Star-studded Ramlila At Lakshman Qila In Ayodhya

Read | Amid Impasse Over Reopening Religious Places, BJP Wants MVA Govt To Allow Ram Leela Events

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions, it was decided that 'Ram Leela' will be performed without an audience but will be live telecasted. Doordarshan will live stream the enactment at 7 pm daily on DD National after which the repeat will be aired on DD Bharati at 9 am and DD National at 3 pm.

Read | Ram Rath Yatra Reaches Ayodhya From Rameswaram

Several Bollywood stars are a part of Ayodhya's 'Ram Leela'. Vindu Dara Singh will play the role of Lord Hanuman while BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari will play Angad and Gorakhpur MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishen portray Bharat. Raza Murad and Shahbaz Khan will also be a part of 'Ram Leela' and play different roles.

Read | No Ram Leela In Ayodhya This Year, Virtual Deepotsav To Be Held

Read | Property Rates Soar In Ayodhya After Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan'

(With inputs from ANI)