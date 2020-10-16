Amid Impasse Over Reopening Religious Places, BJP Wants MVA Govt To Allow Ram Leela Events

Even as the Maharashtra government remains indecisive about reopening places of worship, BJP has now sought permission for the celebration of Ram Leela across the state. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Friday mentioned that Ram Leela had been celebrated in the state for ages. According to him, it should be allowed with all due precautions and COVID-19 safety measures.

Maintaining that these are challenging times for the people, he expressed hope that Thackeray will give a positive response to the people. Earlier, the state government has issued detailed guidelines for the celebration of the Navratri, Durga Puja and Dasara in a simple manner. As per the directive, no Garba or Dandiya event can be organised.

BJP demands reopening of temples

While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8 onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. On Tuesday, Pravin Darekar- the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council led the protest outside the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai while state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil participated in the protest at Shirdi. Arguing for allowing religious activities, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the huge dent to the temple economy comprising flower sellers, those selling pooja materials, tea vendors, etc.

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soared to 15,64,615 after 10,226 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, October 15. At present, there are 1,92,459 active cases in the state. With 13,714 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 13,30,483. 337 deaths were reported on Thursday. Until now, a total of 41,196 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 79,14,651 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 23,27,493 persons are under home quarantine, 23,183 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.77%, 85.04%, and 2.63% respectively. Easing restrictions further in the Unlock 5 phase, the state government on Wednesday allowed Metro Rail services to restart operations and extended the timings of shops and markets.

