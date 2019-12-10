Bhupesh Bhagel Hits Out At BJP On CAB, Says 'it Misguides People In The Name Of Religion'

On Tuesday, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hit out at the BJP saying that they only 'misguide people in the name of religion.' Addressing a press conference at Raipur, Bhupesh Baghel stated that the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is just an example of how the BJP engages in vote bank politics. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed on Monday, December 9, with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voting.

"BJP does what it knows best. They misguide people in the name of religion and caste. The economy has gone down but there is no discussion on it in the parliament. The prices of onions have gone in excess of Rs 150 but there is no work on that front. They have also not done anything for the Hindu community and only indulge in vote bank politics," said CM Baghel.

Why is CAB controversial?

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014. However, there is a swirling political controversy around the bill, with the Opposition calling it discriminatory and those for it dismissing the claims as 'fearmongering'. The debate also assumes another dimension in the north-east, which has witnessed significant polemics over the NRC throughout the last year.

Certain exemptions for the NE States

The Bill would not be applicable to Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram where the ILP system exists and those tribal regions of Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura which are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. This is the second region-wise bandh in this issue this year. Several organisations observed a bandh on January 8 when the earlier Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed.

(With Agency Inputs)