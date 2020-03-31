Big Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra: Tally Swells To 302; 72 Reported On March 31

In an unfortunate development on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surged to 302. 72 fresh cases have been reported so far in the day, which includes more than 59 cases from Mumbai itself. As per the Maharashtra Health Department, one person from the Philippines who attended the Markaz Nizamuddin has been traced and appropriate action has been taken. Moreover, the authorities are also tracing other possible contacts. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the maximum number of the novel Coronavirus cases were concentrated in the Mumbai and Thane region.

Measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic

The Maharashtra government has taken numerous steps to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. First, gyms, swimming schools, theatres, and all educational institutions in the state were closed until March 31. Thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray imposed Section 144 in the urban areas followed by a complete curfew across the state.

This was superseded by the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 onwards. Since then, Thackeray has repeatedly appealed to everyone, including migrant workers to stay put wherever they are. The state government has set up 262 relief camps across Maharashtra which is providing shelter and food to 70,399 migrant workers.

