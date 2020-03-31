The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Big Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra: Tally Swells To 302; 72 Reported On March 31

General News

In an unfortunate development on Tuesday, the no. of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has surged to 302. 72 cases have been reported in the day so far

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

In an unfortunate development on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surged to 302. 72 fresh cases have been reported so far in the day, which includes more than 59 cases from Mumbai itself. As per the Maharashtra Health Department, one person from the Philippines who attended the Markaz Nizamuddin has been traced and appropriate action has been taken. Moreover, the authorities are also tracing other possible contacts. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the maximum number of the novel Coronavirus cases were concentrated in the Mumbai and Thane region. 

Read: PM Modi's Mother, Heeraben Modi, Donates Rs 25,000 From Her Savings To Combat COVID-19

Read: Markaz Nizamuddin Denies Its Congregation Violated Any Laws, Despite Outbreak & Panic

Measures to combat COVID-19 pandemic

The Maharashtra government has taken numerous steps to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. First, gyms, swimming schools, theatres, and all educational institutions in the state were closed until March 31. Thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray imposed Section 144 in the urban areas followed by a complete curfew across the state.

This was superseded by the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 onwards. Since then, Thackeray has repeatedly appealed to everyone, including migrant workers to stay put wherever they are. The state government has set up 262 relief camps across Maharashtra which is providing shelter and food to 70,399 migrant workers.  

Read: Banks Implement EMI Moratorium Announced By RBI, Allow Installments Deferment Till May 31

Read: ICCR To Organise Painting Competition To Express Solidarity With People In Fight Against COVID-19

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Banks
BANKS IMPLEMENT EMI MORATORIUM
Hiraben Modi
PM MODI'S MOTHER DONATES RS 25,000
K. T. Rama Rao
KTR: 'NO CONFIRMED NUMBERS YET'
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Yogi Adityanath
CM YOGI CONDEMNS BAREILLY INCIDENT
Bhima Koregaon
SPECIAL NIA COURT DENIES BAIL