BIG WIN: Shopian Police Arrests Two, Recovers An AK-47

In the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, security forces ensured that the backbone of terrorism is broken with a significant dip in the number of foreign terrorists infiltrating into the valley. Terrorist groups like LeT, JeM and Hizbul have now been relying on overground workers to ramp up recruitment. On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police had a big victory nabbing two persons who were involved in radicalisation of youth in the valley.

Republic TV has learned that Shopian Police on Saturday arrested one Irfan Ahmed Kuttey and Aadil Bashir Lone. According to the police, Irfan, a resident of Chotipora Sedow, was radicalising youth in the nearby areas to join banned terrorist outfit LeT. Irfan Kuttey had motivated Adil Bashir Lone to join LeT and further the activities of this banned terror outfit.

After receiving input about Irfan’s movements, Shopian Police multiple teams and apprehended Irfan and Aadil. At the time of this article being published, both the accused were being questioned by multiple agencies. Preliminary information gathered by Republic TV reveals that the duo admitted before Shopian Police were working as co-conspirators of terrorists in plotting terror crimes. A case has been registered under Sections 18, 39 ULAP Act.

Irfan Kuttey has admitted that he has worked as OGW for terrorist Zubair Turray and was introduced to him by one Shahid Islam Naikoo. Shahid is currently in the custody of J&K Police as he has been detained under the Public Safety Act. He has also admitted that he was in constant touch with his handler in Pakistan through applications like Telegram, Vpole. He had got direction from an unknown terrorist to recruit Adil Bashir Lone to the ranks of LeT.

Shopian Police also recovered an AK-47 after Irfan Kuttey disclosed that he hid the weapon in a cowshed. Adil Bashir Lone who was also questioned by multiple security agencies has revealed that he on is own will wanted to join a terrorist outfit. In November 2019, he came in contact with one foreign terrorist Waleed with whom he expressed his desire to join terror rank.

According to Lone, Wales took his contact number and asked him to wait till the time he receives a call from his person. Nearly after one-month Aadil Bashir Lone received one WhatsApp call from +92 number and got a confirmation of his recruitment. Irfan received a call from the same Pakistani number giving him the task of recruiting Lone.

