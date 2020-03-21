South Asia: Several Countries Order Closures And Curfews In An Attempt To Stop Coronavirus

Several South Asian governments have announced curfew’s and border control measures in an effort to tackle the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Pakistan on March 21 suspended all international flights for two weeks. Authorities in Bangladesh have tightened control over the borders while Sri Lankan police have arrested more than two dozen people violating a nationwide curfew.

'Effort to stop the virus'

Authorities in Pakistan have asked people to self-quarantine themselves for another 45 days, this order comes just as the country reported its third Coronavirus death. Reported cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan have gone over 500.

As per reports, South Asia has been relatively less affected by the coronavirus than other nations but the rate of new infections in Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, India, and Sri Lanka have accelerated. As a whole, the region has registered over 800 Coronavirus cases and seven deaths.

In Bangladesh, jail authorities have limited the number of visitors and also banned the arrival of all flights from midnight except China, Hong Kong, and Thailand. As per reports, authorities at the Dhaka airport have begun to mark the hands of the passengers that must go into home quarantine.

In West Bengal, inmates launched a violent protest at a jail after it was revealed that authorities were banning all visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Sri Lanka that has reported over 70 Coronavirus cases, authorities have arrested some 30 people from various parts of the country for violating the curfew. As per reports, the curfew has been imposed till March 23.

India also plans to observe a day-long curfew on March 22 which was promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an effort to practice social isolation and stop the spread of the virus. The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 11,421 lives across the world and has infected over 2,76,293 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019.

