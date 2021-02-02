Bihar Board Exams 2021: 163 Students Expelled On Day 1 Of Intermediate Exams

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the annual intermediate examination 2021 from Monday, February 1. On the first day, BSEB expelled a total of 163 students from 22 districts of Bihar for using unfair means in the examination hall. Out of these, 33 students in Bhojpur, 29 in Jamui and 28 in Nalanda district were expelled.

BSEB on Monday conducted exams of Physics paper for science stream students, Political Science for arts stream students and Hindi for vocation stream students. A total of 5.4 lakh students have registered for the Bihar Board intermediate exams 2021.

The exam is held in two shifts. First shift of exam is conducted from 9.30 am to 12:45 pm and second shift is held from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. On the second day, BSEB is conducting the exams for Maths paper for Science stream and Arts steam students in the first shift and Geography for Arts stream and English for Vocational stream students in the second shift.

Bihar Board intermediate exam will conclude on February 13. BSEB matriculation (Class 10th) exam will be held from February 17 to 24 in two shifts.

Bihar Board Class 10th Datesheet:

February 17 – Science

February 18 – Mathematics

February 19 – Social Science

February 20 – English

February 22 – Mother tongue

February 23 – Second language

February 24 – Elective subject

Image credits: Bihar board