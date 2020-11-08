BSEB postpones last date to download Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2021

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the deadline to download the Class 10 dummy admit card. The admit cards are available on the board’s official website biharboardonline.com till the new date of 12 November 2020. The Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2021 will consist of details like name, roll number, and exam subjects, centre information, and instructions that students will have to follow.

How to download the dummy admit card

The candidates first need to visit the official website of Bihar Board biharboardonline.com.

They then need to click on the link that reads Bihar Board 2021 Dummy Admit Card in the latest news section

They next need to enter the school's details and the principal's ID in the given column

They would receive an OTP for verification. The candidates then need to fill in the OTP

They can also print the admit card for future reference

BSEB has also shared a post on its Twitter account to explain the process of downloading the cards. The ‘dummy’ admit cards serve the purpose of verifying the candidate’s name, parents' name, date of birth, gender, photo, subjects and other specifications. The final date to make changes in the dummy admit card was November 5.

BSEB : Now get your Dummy Admit Card of Annual Matric Examination, 2021 till 12.11.2020.



Watch : https://t.co/hjeTI7jvmI — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Bihar Board 10th exams will take place from February 17 to 24, 2021. For further details, they can check for updates on the official website.