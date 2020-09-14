Bihar Boy Travels 700 Km To Reach NEET Centre, Misses Exam By 10 Minutes

A NEET aspirant from Bihar covered around 700 kilometres to arrive at the examination centre in Kolkata but missed the entrance test by 10 minutes. Santosh Kumar Yadav from Bihar's Darbhanga changed two buses to appear for the exam for which he had been preparing for months but wasn’t allowed inside the exam hall after he was 10 minutes late.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Yadav pleaded authorities to let him sit for the test as the exam was scheduled to start and 2.00pm and he reached the centre at 1.40pm. However, Yadav was told that he was late by 10 minutes and didn’t allow him to sit for the exam.

The candidate reportedly boarded a bus at Darbhanga at 8 am on September 12 and changed a bus in Muzaffarpur for Patna. A traffic jam on way to Patna caused a six hours delay, as claimed by the candidate, and boarded a bus to Kolkata at 9pm. According to media reports, he reached Sealdah station at 1.06pm and took a taxi for the exam centre, but missed the exam by 10 minutes.

Read: NEET 2020: NEET 2020 Result To Be Out Soon at 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Read: 'NEET Deprives Students Of Their Dreams,' Say DMK Netas As They Protest Outside Parliament

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had directed NEET aspirants to reach the exam centre three hours before the commencement of the test due to COVID-19 measures. NTA held NEET on September 13 after the Supreme Court declined to hear the review petition challenging the decision to conduct the exams amid coronavirus pandemic.

Suicides over NEET

Tamil Nadu has seen three suicides owning to NEET- induced stress and pressure this week alone. Son of a small-scale businessman, Aadiya was said to be preparing to clear the NEET examination. This was his second attempt at clearing the NEET Examination and is said to have been preparing for the same for a long time.

Jyothi Sridura, a Madurai-based MBBS-Aspirant died by suicide fearing not clearing the NEET Examination. She had recorded an emotional-video as well as penned a four-page suicide note stating her fear of not clearing the exam and getting a seat in the medical college.

Read: Tamil Nadu: Another NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide; CM Palaniswami Expresses Grief

Read: 'I Am Sorry, I Am Tired...' NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide A Day Ahead Of Exams In Madurai

(Image credit: PTI)