'NEET Deprives Students Of Their Dreams,' Say DMK Netas As They Protest Outside Parliament

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a protest outside the Parliament on Monday, September 14, over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The protest comes a day after the prestigious medical entrance exam was conducted across the country and on the day of commencement of the Monsoon Session in Parliament in Delhi.

DMK slammed the central government for conducting NEET amid the coronavirus pandemic alleging that many students couldn't prepare for the exam. The party also revealed that underprivileged students don't get the benefits of private coaching thus they are deprived of pursuing their dream in the medical profession.

'NEET deprives dreams'

"NEET deprives dreams to the poor and rural students who score high marks in school education but are unable to get through NEET exam because they are not able to get any private coaching. 11 students have committed suicide in Tamil Nadu due to the fear of this exam", DMK's Tiruchi Siva said.

DMK's MPs TR Balu and Kanimozhi were seen protesting against the NEET examination in the Parliament premises ahead of Monsoon Session.

PM Modi address media before Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media after reaching the Parliament house on Monday minutes before the Monsoon Session commencement. PM Modi said the Monsoon session is being held in unprecedented times because of the Coronavirus but all the MPs have chosen the path of fulfilling their duties and "I want to congratulate and thank all of them." The Prime Minister wished that the upcoming Parliament Session "be a productive one."

Monsoon Session of Parliament

The fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha, subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1. The session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020, these include 45 Bills and two financial items, according to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

