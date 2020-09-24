Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Throws Weight Behind Farm Bills, Recalls 2006 Abolition Of APMC Act

A day ahead of the nationwide shutdown call by some farmers' outfits, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar threw his weight behind the farm bills passed by the Parliament. Recalling that his government had abolished the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act in 2006 and commenced public procurement, Kumar opined that the situation in Bihar is different. Maintaining that there was nothing wrong in replicating such a similar model across the country, he alleged that misinformation was being spread about The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

According to him, these bills are in the interest of the farmers. The Bihar government replaced agriculture markets with roadside wholesale markets where farmers sell their produce directly to private players. The local municipal bodies, which set up these markets, charge 1% of the selling price each from the farmer and the buyer as a facilitation fee.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "I want to make this clear. In 2006, we abolished it (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act). Then, we started the procurement process. So, the situation in Bihar is different."

"If something that we initiated is replicated across the country, I do not think this is an issue. I feel that misinformation is being spread about these bills. They are in the interest of the farmers," he added.

The farm bills

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. Both these bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 despite considerable ruckus by the opposition.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was cleared by the Upper House on Tuesday. This bill specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances such as war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity of a grave nature. The aforesaid three bills are now pending with President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent.

