Bihar Polls: 'Local BJP Cadres To Decide Party's Candidates For State Assembly Election'

As the state of Bihar is looking forward to assembly elections in the coming weeks, BJP has decided that the final say in choosing the candidate for a particular constituency will lie with the local cadres of the party. The party had held voting through secret ballot to choose the candidates for the assembly election.

One of the top party leaders from the state, while speaking with ANI, said on condition of anonymity that the party had booked 10 banquet halls in Patna on Wednesday for voting to take place.

Thousands of party workers had participated in the voting process to select their candidates and the ballot boxes were sealed by the district presidents in the presence of top BJP leaders to prevent any form of manipulation. Sources said that same protocols and procedures, which are followed during any election in the country, were followed by the party to choose nearly 150 candidates.

Message to party leaders and workers

BJP seemed to be trying to send out a message to its political leaders that the party will choose candidates who are close to locals at ground level than those who merely have proximity with central leaders

The state is due for elections and reports state that elections will be held anytime between October to November, however, the election commission has not taken a final call on the dates. The 243 seat assembly’s tenure is scheduled to end on November 29. Currently, the JDU-BJP coalition rules the state with 131 seats, while the RJD-Congress opposition has 111 seats. The Election Commission has also released specific COVID-19 guidelines for polling, counting votes amid the pandemic.

