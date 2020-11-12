Bihar DyCM Castigates RJD For 'disrespecting Mandate', Recalls BJP's Stance In 2015 Polls

After Tejashwi Yadav accused the Election Commission of India of favouring NDA, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday opined that RJD still harbours the mentality of the 'Jungle Raj' days. 'Jungle Raj' is a reference to the state of affairs in Bihar under the Chief Ministership of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi from 1990-2005 which reportedly witnessed an enormous rise in corruption, kidnapping, murder and extortion with state complicity. Modi recalled that BJP had neither protested nor cast aspersion on the EVMs when the Mahagatbandhan won in 2015.

Lashing out at RJD, he opined that those who have no faith in democracy and constitutional institutions resort to insulting the people's mandate. According to him, there were two disparate opinions in the Mahagatbandhan- one of which called for introspection. However, the Bihar Deputy CM claimed that RJD was making unfounded allegations owing to a loss in some seats and trying to provoke violence.

2015 में जब बिहार में महागठबंधन की जीत हुई थी, तब भाजपा ने न ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी का रोना रोया, न कहीं जनादेश के खिलाफ धरना-प्रदर्शन किया।

जिन्हें लोकतंत्र और संवैधानिक संस्थाओं पर भरोसा नहीं होता, वे लाठी में तेल पिलाने के लिए कान फूंकते हैं और टायर जलाकर जनमत का अपमान करते हैं। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 12, 2020

चुनाव परिणाम के बाद महागठबंधन में दो स्वर साफ हैं। राजद के सहयोगी दल जहां अपेक्षा के अनुरूप सीटें न जीत पाने पर आत्ममंथन कर रहे हैं, वहीं राजद कई सीटों पर हराये जाने का बेबुनियद अारोप लगा कर अपने समर्थकों को आगजनी-अराजकता के लिए उकसा रहा है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 12, 2020

राजद ने लालू-राबड़ी की तस्वीर सिर्फ चुनावी पोस्टर से हटायी, जंगलराज वाला मिजाज नहीं छोड़ा। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed, "With folded hands, I bow in front of the people of Bihar and I humbly thank them for showering their love upon Mahagathbandhan and me. People have given their mandate to us but EC has announced the mandate that they wanted to. We contested the elections with positive motive and campaigned on issues - unemployment, migration, health, education, while they used wealth and muscle-power."

Bihar polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

